WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lgbtq

State Dept. Issues Worldwide Alert Amid Threat of Violence Against LGBTQ Community

State Dept. Issues Worldwide Alert Amid Threat of Violence Against LGBTQ Community
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 May 2024 03:33 PM EDT

The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ+ people and events.

"Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the department said in a statement.

The alert comes two weeks before the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement people in the LGBTQ+ community "continue to face insidious forms of stigma and discrimination." 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ+ people and events."Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or...
lgbtq
103
2024-33-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved