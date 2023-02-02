×
Tags: lgbtq | trans | gender care | leigh finke

Democrat Bill Seeks to Make Minnesota 'Trans Refuge' State

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 05:25 PM EST

Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke, a Democrat representing parts of St. Paul, sponsored a bill to establish a "trans refuge" by protecting access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex change procedures for children.

According to Finke, the bill, called the Trans Refuge Bill, "would make Minnesota into a trans refuge state by protecting trans people, their families, and medical practitioners from the legal repercussions of traveling to Minnesota to receive gender-affirming care."

It would also change custody statutes for consideration to "gender-affirming" care, empowering Minnesota courts with ultimate authority over certain cases.

Finke, a biological man who identifies as a woman, said the bill is "designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota."

A statement on Finke's 2022 campaign website reads, "As a trans woman, I'm worried about the organized national campaign to hurt trans kids. I'm committed to expanding protections for trans, queer, and LGBTQ people of all ages."

At the bill's hearing on Tuesday, Rebecca Delahunt, the assistant director of public policy for the Minnesota Family Council, expressed concern, saying it "takes away custody from parents or guardians who deny their children access to gender-affirming health care."

As progressive Democrats ramp up on gender ideology, several states have drawn the line against such medical procedures.

In Iowa, one bill would ban puberty blockers, sex hormone therapy, or sex change operations on minors looking to transition to the other sex.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, signed a bill banning hormone therapy and sex change procedures on minors; and in Tennessee, Republicans are looking to ban gender-affirming care for those 18 and younger.

