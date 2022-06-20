LGBT Republicans Slam Biden for Targeting Florida Parental Rights Law

An organization representing LGBT Republicans blasted President Joe Biden for using an executive order to target Florida's Parental Rights in Education law.

Biden last week signed an executive order advancing equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex individuals.

The White House signing ceremony included rhetoric aimed at Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Florida's law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Biden even was introduced by an activist who organized protests against Florida's bill.

"It's unfortunate that President Biden again used a podium at the White House this afternoon to mislead on and demonize the common sense parental rights law in Florida and other similar bills across the country that protect young children from woke lesson plans around gender and sexual identity," Log Cabin Republicans said in a statement.

"While some of the executive orders he announced today [Wednesday] are long overdue, LGBT conservatives will not support the federal government trampling over the rights of states to stop Leftist activists from infusing more woke identity politics into kindergarten classrooms."

Biden's executive order aimed to curtail the practice of so-called conversion therapy, and prevent youth suicide. It also allowed the homeless to seek shelters consistent with their gender identity.

The president said the order created an "X" gender option on U.S. passports, among other actions.

"I don't have to tell you about the ultra-MAGA agenda attacking families and our freedoms," Biden said at the signing ceremony. "Three hundred discriminatory bills introduced in states across this country. In Texas, knocking on front doors to harass and investigate parents who are raising transgender children. In Florida, going after Mickey Mouse, for God's sake. That's striking close to home."

Biden was referring to Florida and The Walt Disney Co. fighting over the Parental Rights in Education law.

The signing included comments from Javier Gomez, an 18-year-old activist who organized protests against the Florida bill. He credited his openly gay fifth grade teacher for helping him understand his identity.

"I fear other students in Florida and across the country will not be able to get the same support because of hateful legislation like the 'Don't Say Gay' bill," Gomez said, the Washington Examiner reported. "But my presence here is a testament that we are fighting back."

Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran took exception with Gomez's comment.

"They're waxing on Ron DeSantis and the Florida parental rights bill, which they continue to misname," Moran said, the Examiner reported. "It was somewhat comical that the high schooler they brought up there, who talked about his being in school in Florida and organizing those walkouts, that student isn't even affected by the legislation."

Moran noted that the Florida law only affects classroom instruction from and conversations between individual students and teachers.

"There's a difference between conversations and curriculum," Moran said, the Examiner reported. "Conversations are not prohibited."