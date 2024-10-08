Pro-Palestinian 'Uncommitted' Group Airs Warning of Trump

A national group of voters that tried to pressure President Joe Biden during the Democrat presidential primaries to change his administration's stance toward Israel warned Tuesday if Donald Trump is elected in November, his policies will be "disastrous for Palestinian human rights."

In a video posted on X, Lexis Zeidan, co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement (UNM) and a resident of Dearborn, Michigan, the city with the nation's largest Muslim population, detailed plans advocated in Project 2025 to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Project 2025 is a policy paper written by the conservative Heritage Foundation that Trump has disavowed.

"As a Palestinian American, the current administration's handling of this genocide has been beyond enraging and demoralizing," Zeidan said in the video. "But the reality is that it can get worse. Nobody wants a Trump presidency more than [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu because that is his ticket to wiping Palestine off the map.

"Under Trump, U.S. foreign policy took a sharp turn that prioritized Israel's hardline right-wing agenda. During his administration, Trump moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and proposed a Middle East plan that effectively dismantled any pathway to Palestinian self-determination. But what's coming next under Project 2025 is even more dangerous."

In Michigan's Democrat primary that Biden won in February, more than 100,000 voted "uncommitted" to protest Biden's support for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip following Iranian-backed Hamas' massacre of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023. There also were tens of thousands of "uncommitted" protest votes in Minnesota, Hawaii, and Washington state.

The group also made significant demands of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign with little success, including an arms embargo against Israel, and moving U.S. foreign policy away from the Jewish state. UNM could play a pivotal role in November in Michigan, a key battleground state, should its supporters buck Harris because her campaign did not alter its position on Israel.

Zeidan, stopping short of endorsing Harris for president, said Project 2025 proposes to cut all humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank. She cited David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under Trump, pushing for Israel to annex the West Bank and advocating for expelling Palestinians from Gaza. She also said Project 2025 advocates limiting activism by revoking legal protections for human rights organizations and criminalizing protests against Israeli policies.

"It's clear Netanyahu will be doing everything in his power to get Trump elected," Zeidan said. "And we have to do everything in our power to stop him."

Newsmax reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.