Monica Lewinsky Wants Beyoncé to Alter Lyric Referencing President Clinton Affair

Monica Lewinsky has a request for singer Beyoncé's to-do list of altering lyrics from iconic songs.

On Monday night, after word broke of Beyoncé reportedly agreeing to remove potentially offensive language from her song, "Heated," due to an ableist backlash, Lewinsky chimed in with a cryptic tweet to a Variety.com story.

The response: "uhmm, while we're at it ... #Partition," tweeted the 49-year-old Lewinsky, while providing a link to the Variety/Beyoncé story.

Lewinsky's request: She wants Beyoncé to change a lyric referencing her 1990's affair with then-President Bill Clinton from the 2013 song, "Partition."

The Lewinsky-related lyric from Beyoncé reads: "Now my mascara running, red lipstick smudged/Oh, me so horny, yeah, he want to f**k/He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown."

According to reports, Lewinsky made a similar request of Beyoncé's song in 2014, a year after its release.

For that Vanity Fair story from eight years ago, Lewinsky wrote, "Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant "Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not "Monica Lewinsky'd.'"

Lewinsky's affair with then-President Clinton covered 1995-97, when she was an unpaid, 20-something White House intern.

Initially, President Clinton denied rumors of an affair, infamously saying, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky." But a short time later, Clinton copped to the dalliance, an admission which led to his House impeachment in December 1998. (The Senate, however, did not vote to impeach.)

In the wake of her Monday tweet, Lewinsky has experienced some pushback from Twitter readers, and perhaps even fans of Beyoncé.

Among the sample comments, one reader quipped, "beyoncé was NOT the first person to make a monica lewinsky reference yet that’s the only person she ever addresses ... not to mention it’s been a decade."

Another reader shot back with, "Didn't you thank Beyoncé for that line in an interview with Vanity Fair years ago?"

And another reader wrote: "@MonicaLewinsky did something extremely naïve & stupid. She continually blames others, plays the victim and falsely claims to be bullied (disgusting considering real bully victims out there). She wants her mistake removed from history, which won't happen."