US Attorney: Santos 'Presently Engaged in Plea Negotiations'

Former New York Republican Rep. George Santos is "presently engaged in plea negotiations," U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, revealed Monday in a letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert.

The letter came one day before Santos was scheduled to appear in court on Long Island for a status conference, according to The Hill.

A court filing for the plea deal reads, "The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial. The parties wish to continue those negotiations over the next thirty days and respectfully submit that the ends of justice served by such an excludable delay outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."

The former congressman's trial had been set for Sept. 9, 2024, according to ABC News. But on Monday, the government requested Santos' trial begin as early as May or June. Nonetheless, Santos' team opposed the government's request for an earlier trial date.