Biden Jeered With 'Let's Go Brandon!' on Tornado Destruction Visit

(C-SPAN)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 09:47 PM

President Joe Biden was not without his detractors on his visit to Mayfield, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

Biden, in town to visit the destruction left behind from this weekend's deadly and destructive tornadoes, was greeted with onlookers shouting from afar, "Brandon," and "Let's Go Brandon!"

The sound clip can be heard on the video feed from C-SPAN.

"Let's Go Brandon" has become a rallying cry for conservatives outraged at the Biden administration's policies, including mask and vaccine mandates, soaring inflation, and supply-chain woes. It is a proxy for a more vulgar chant that has been raging across America and packaged sports stadiums, where the crowd repeatedly calls out "f*** Joe Biden."

That chant was raining down on an NBC auto racing broadcast of a race won by Brandon Brown. While the crowd chanted "f*** Joe Biden," the NBC reporter erroneously reported the crowd was chanting "Let's Go Brandon."

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 09:47 PM
