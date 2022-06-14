New York Attorney General Pledges to Probe New Jan. 6 Allegations

New York Attorney General Letitia James says it's her duty to investigate new allegations of fraud or potential misconduct in the state related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

James, a Democrat, made her comments in a Monday tweet. She wrote: “The new details revealed tonight related to January 6 are disturbing. It’s my duty to investigate allegations of fraud or potential misconduct in New York. This incident is no exception.”

She did not reveal any specifics about the new allegations.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019 after congressional testimony from former President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen alleging that company assets for loan, insurance, and tax purposes had been exaggerated.

The Washington Examiner noted James’ Monday night tweet came hours after the Jan. 6 congressional committee held its second televised hearing.

The Examiner also pointed out that Trump changed his primary address from New York to Florida in the fall of 2020.