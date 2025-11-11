Police Called to Letitia James' Va. Homes 2 Dozen Times

Two homes owned by New York Attorney General Letitia James have been the subject of frequent police activity since her relatives moved in, with law enforcement responding to roughly two dozen incidents at the properties during that period, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

James was indicted in October on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement and accused of violating loan terms in order to secure a more favorable interest rate on the Virginia properties.

"No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public's trust," interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan said at the time of the indictment. "The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served."

A second house purchased in 2023 was also the subject of a criminal referral for similar allegations.

Shortly after James closed on the Virginia home in August 2020, her grandniece, Nakia Thompson, 36, moved into the property with her three children.

According to police records, officers have been dispatched to the residence on 12 separate occasions, including several days when multiple calls were received.

Police were called to the home to serve warrants and subpoenas and to respond to incidents involving vandalism, domestic disputes, and reports of suspicious individuals.

According to court documents, Thompson, who testified before a grand jury in June that she resided rent-free in James' home, is currently wanted by authorities in Forsythe County, North Carolina, for failing to complete her probation.

Police have also been called 10 times in the past year to James' other Virginia property in Norfolk where another grandniece, Cayla Thomason-Hairston, and her mother and sister live.

Last week, James asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case against her, claiming it was filed in retaliation for her office's civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his family business.

"President Trump and his allies have used every insulting term in their vocabulary to deride Attorney General James and call for criminal penalties in retaliation for her exercise of constitutional rights and fulfillment of her statutory duties as New York's attorney general," her lawyers wrote in a court filing.

James is one of several high-profile figures indicted by the Trump administration the past few months, following charges against former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.