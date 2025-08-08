Feds Investigating N.Y. AG James on Trump Prosecutions

Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office aggressively pursued high-profile civil actions against President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA), and sources are reporting that a grand jury investigation is underway in Albany.

NBC News, quoting three sources familiar with the matter, reports Friday that the Department of Justice is in the early stages of an investigation focusing on whether the Democrat attorney general's office may have violated constitutional protections under the "color of law," a legal term that describes abuses of power by government officials.

The investigators are probing whether James' lawsuits against the president, his business empire, and the NRA deprived them of their legal rights.

Two of the sources confirmed that the investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, led by acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, an appointee of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Fox News reported Friday that the James investigation stems from a "strike force" established by the DOJ to investigate an alleged Obama-era plot to tie Trump to Russia, and that the probe has expanded to other topics.

There have been no charges filed at this time.

James' civil case against Trump claimed he had inflated his wealth for financial gain, which he and his team consistently denied, reports NBC News.

A judge sided with James, issuing a $300 million disgorgement penalty against Trump and his business. That ruling is currently under appeal.

James' office also led a push to dissolve the NRA, what many called a "corporate death sentence" that was ultimately rejected.

Her office did secure a jury verdict against former NRA chief Wayne LaPierre in a separate civil fraud trial, alleging he misused millions in organizational funds.

A James' office spokesperson, speaking out about the investigation, commented that "any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American."

"We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers' rights," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported Friday that Bondi signed off on the investigation, and that subpoenas have been sent to James' office. Further, the network reported about the grand jury investigation having been started.

A source told the network that the DOJ is investigating James because she took on Trump "simply because she didn't like him and campaigned on getting him."