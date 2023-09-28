×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letitia james | donald trump | donald trump jr. | eric trump | ivanka trump | civil trial

N.Y. AG James to Call Trump, 3 Kids to Testify

letitia james
Letitia James (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 12:23 PM EDT

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Donald Trump and his company for fraud last year, will call on the former president and three of his adult children to testify at his civil trial, CNBC reported.

James sued Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management and involved entities for "engaging in years of financial fraud to obtain a host of economic benefits."

The case is set to begin in New York next week.

There are 28 people on James' witness list, including Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to Trump, and Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump organization, are also set to be called to testify.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday ruled that Donald Trump and his family business fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets, in a major defeat for the former president that could severely hamper his ability to do business in the state.

The scathing decision will make it easier for James to establish damages at the scheduled Oct. 2 trial.

Engoron ordered that some of Trump's business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee Trump Organization operations.

If not successfully appealed, the order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in the state.

Trump, in a series of statements, railed against the decision, calling it "un-American" and part of an ongoing plot to damage his campaign to return to the White House.

"My Civil rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether federal or state, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision," he wrote on his Truth Social site. He insisted his company had "done a magnificent job for New York State" and "done business perfectly," calling it "A very sad Day for the New York State System of Justice!"

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Donald Trump and his company for fraud last year, will call on the former president and three of his adult children to testify at his civil trial, reports CNBC.
letitia james, donald trump, donald trump jr., eric trump, ivanka trump, civil trial
333
2023-23-28
Thursday, 28 September 2023 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved