'NBC Nightly News' Anchor Lester Holt Stepping Down

Lester Holt announced Monday he is stepping down after 10 years as the anchor at "NBC Nightly News."

Holt said he will remain as anchor until the start of summer.

"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," Holt wrote in a memo to staff. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride."

Holt was named anchor in June 2015, replacing Brian Williams, who stepped down after embellishing a story about being under attack in a helicopter in Iraq. Holt will continue to anchor "Dateline NBC," the network announced. A successor at "NBC Nightly News" has not been named.

Holt's departure comes as network and cable news networks face declining ratings and revenue. Norah O'Donnell recently left the "CBS Evening News" and Hoda Kotb departed as co-anchor of "Today." Chuck Todd, former moderator of "Meet the Press," recently left NBC News, while Chris Wallace announced he was leaving CNN.