Prosecutor Accused of Stifling Biden Probe Leaves DOJ

The Assistant U.S. Attorney for Delaware who was implicated by IRS whistleblowers for blocking investigations that led from Hunter Biden to President Joe Biden no longer works for the Department of Justice.

The New York Post and Fox News reported that Lesley Wolf, who sat for a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning, did so as a former ADA of the Justice Department. It's believed that she revealed that fact during her testimony.

It's unknown when exactly Wolf left. Fox News reported that Wolf had planned to leave the DOJ for some time. It's unclear if she has a new job.

She was subpoenaed to appear before the committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, because IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler said she stymied, blocked or slow-walked no fewer than four investigations of corruption allegations involving President Biden.

In fact, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Nov. 21 that "all roads lead to Lesley Wolf."

"So we know that at least four different agencies were looking into Biden corruption and in each instance, it appears Lesley Wolf was the single person in charge of telling the investigators to stand down," Comer said then.

It's unclear if the DOJ informed the House panel that Wolf no longer worked there as a prosecutor. It's presumed that she was still employed by DOJ when Jordan issued the subpoena on Nov. 21.

In his subpoena to Wolf, Jordan asserted that she deviated "from standard investigative protocol" several times.

Shapley and Ziegler said Wolf "reached out to Hunter Biden's defense counsel and told them" about a planned search of a storage unit that contained business records. Wolf was the one who prohibited questions to witnesses "about the big guy" or "dad," according to Shapley and Ziegler testimony. Wolf also ordered investigators to remove from a search warrant any reference to "Political Figure 1," that is, President Biden.

In his letter to Wolf on Nov. 21, Jordan also noted that the DOJ had failed to produce Wolf voluntarily many times, hence the reason for the subpoena.