'Migrant Influencer' Under Investigation for Gun Charges

The "migrant influencer" Leonel Moreno, who amassed a large social media following encouraging squatting and other grifts, is now facing potential federal firearm charges, according to The New York Post.

While the precise charges against Moreno are unknown, sources told The Post on Wednesday the charges to be brought would most likely fall under the Gun Control Act, which prohibits those on parole from possessing, shipping, transporting, or receiving firearms or ammunition.

Moreno had accumulated over 500,000 followers on TikTok where he openly mocked Americans and encouraged the exploitation of U.S. government programs and benefits. Although he entered the U.S. illegally in 2022, he wasn't apprehended by ICE until March 29 in Columbus, Ohio, after skipping out on his parole obligations.

John Fabbriatore, a former ICE field officer from Denver, told The Post that if the ATF pursues charges against Moreno he would then be moved into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

"This should be a warning to any illegal aliens that possessing a firearm unlawfully will result in criminal charges and hopefully lead to a conviction," added Fabbriatore who is running for Congress in Colorado's 6th Congressional District.

Moreno built his following on documenting the ease with which illegal immigrants can get money, saying in one video, "I don't like to work. Work is for slaves, kids."

In another video Moreno bragged, "I confess that I don't like to work because it gives me allergies. You work, I don't, but in the end, neither of us have money. They keep criticizing us because I live off of taxes that you pay monthly."

Some of Moreno's later posts showed him in gun stores handling and displaying various firearms, asking his followers, "Which one do you like best?"

He added in another, "If you want a gun, you can buy them in stores."

There is currently no evidence that Moreno purchased a gun following any of his social media rants.

Moreno achieved national notoriety when he encouraged his followers to squat in U.S. homes.

"I learned that there is a law that says if a house is not inhabited, then we can take it," he said in one of the videos. "Here in the United States, terrain deformation also applies, and I think that will be my next business: invade abandoned houses."

The ATF told The Post that it cannot "confirm or deny information about potential or ongoing investigations."