Conservative Activist's Son Gets 4-Year Sentence Over 1/6

A prominent conservative activist's son was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in prison for what prosecutors said was his “relentless” assault on the U.S. Capitol, where he smashed a window, chased a police officer and invaded the Senate floor.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was one of the first to enter the Capitol and among the first to reach the Senate floor during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege.

Bozell's father, L. Brent Bozell III, founded the Media Research Center, the Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.

The younger Bozell turned to apologize to two Capitol police officers sitting in the courtroom gallery before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars. He also told his parents and wife that he has “put a stain on my family forever.”

“I don't recognize that person in the videos," he said. “I don't know what I was thinking.”