WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Leo Bozell Capitol riot sentencing

Conservative Activist's Son Gets 4-Year Sentence Over 1/6

Conservative Activist's Son Gets 4-Year Sentence Over 1/6
(AP)

Friday, 17 May 2024 03:06 PM EDT

A prominent conservative activist's son was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in prison for what prosecutors said was his “relentless” assault on the U.S. Capitol, where he smashed a window, chased a police officer and invaded the Senate floor.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was one of the first  to enter the Capitol and among the first to reach the Senate floor during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege.

Bozell's father, L. Brent Bozell III, founded the Media Research Center, the Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.

The younger Bozell turned to apologize to two Capitol police officers sitting in the courtroom gallery before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars. He also told his parents and wife that he has “put a stain on my family forever.”

“I don't recognize that person in the videos," he said. “I don't know what I was thinking.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A prominent conservative activist's son was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in prison for what prosecutors said was his "relentless" assault on the U.S. Capitol, where he smashed a window, chased a police officer and invaded the Senate floor.Leo Brent Bozell IV,...
Leo Bozell Capitol riot sentencing
159
2024-06-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 03:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved