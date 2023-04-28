×
'Diva' Don Lemon Will Spend Summer on the Beach

Friday, 28 April 2023 12:01 PM EDT

Don Lemon, fired last week from his job as a CNN anchor, said he will take the summer off and spend it on the beach and on his boat.

His comments came during Wednesday interview with TV's "Extra" as he hit the red carpet at Time 100 Gala in New York City.

"I'm gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family," he said. "Just chill out and then I'll see what happens next, but I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that."

A report in Variety, nearly three weeks before he was ousted, alleged years of "diva-like" and misogynistic behavior by Lemon.

It quoted a source as saying he annoyed them with "diva-like behavior," like skipping editorial calls, showing up late to the newsroom, or just generally exhibiting disengaged behavior.

Unrelated to the allegations, Lemon was asked by "Extra" if he would do anything differently.

"I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned," he said. "I don't look back and don't want to change things in the past. ... Onward."

Lemon said he's in no hurry to land another job.

"I have time," he said. "I don't have to rush to another job, even if I want another job."

The New York Post said he reportedly made $7 million a year at CNN. The newspaper said he is expected to leave with a $25 million payout.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 28 April 2023 12:01 PM
