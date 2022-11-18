Zeldin 'Seriously Considering' Bid to Head RNC

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said this week that he is "very seriously considering" calls for him to mount a challenge against Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

"It is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down ballot races across the country," Zeldin wrote in a letter to the RNC on Thursday. "The Republican Party needs to be all in to do everything in its power to save America."

McDaniel previously told RNC members this week that she intends to run for reelection, and sources told Politico that she has already secured the support of a majority of the committee’s members.

Zeldin, who recently lost his attempt to unseat New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, wrote in his message: "Not only should the Republican Party compete in all 50 states, and ensure we are driving up turnout within our base, but we also need to go to all communities no matter how blue they are, show up often, build relationships, and advance our proposals on education, upward economic mobility, housing, mental health, public safety, and more. This means making sure people know what we stand for, and not just what we are against."