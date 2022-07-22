Accused Zeldin Attacker Identified

The man accused of attempting to attack New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has been identified as David Jakubonis, 43.

Zeldin, a congressman, was targeted as he made a speech at an upstate New York event on Thursday, but was uninjured.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight's attack in Fairport," Zeldin tweeted Thursday night. "Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening's rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him."

Jakubonis of Fairport, New York, has been charged with attempted assault in the second degree, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said, according to CNN.

He was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in town court.

Zeldin's campaign manager Eric Amidon said the man who attempted to attack Zeldin appeared to have brass knuckles with sharp spikes on them, the Washington Examiner reported.

WROC-TV noted that the suspect is reportedly an Iraq War veteran. AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelly was one of those who helped to restrain him.

"Thanks to the swift action of several brave eventgoers, the perpetrator was subdued," New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said in a statement.

Zeldin's campaign said police took the suspect into custody and the congressmen continued his speech, The Associated Press reported.