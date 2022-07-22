×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lee zeldin | attack | david jakubonis | charges | speech | new york

Accused Zeldin Attacker Identified

lee zeldin speaks during his election night party
GOP Candidate for Governor Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during his election night party at the Coral House on in Baldwin, New York, June 28. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 08:14 AM EDT

The man accused of attempting to attack New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has been identified as David Jakubonis, 43.

Zeldin, a congressman, was targeted as he made a speech at an upstate New York event on Thursday, but was uninjured.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight's attack in Fairport," Zeldin tweeted Thursday night. "Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening's rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him."

Jakubonis of Fairport, New York, has been charged with attempted assault in the second degree, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said, according to CNN.

He was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in town court.

Zeldin's campaign manager Eric Amidon said the man who attempted to attack Zeldin appeared to have brass knuckles with sharp spikes on them, the Washington Examiner reported.

WROC-TV noted that the suspect is reportedly an Iraq War veteran. AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelly was one of those who helped to restrain him.

"Thanks to the swift action of several brave eventgoers, the perpetrator was subdued," New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said in a statement.

Zeldin's campaign said police took the suspect into custody and the congressmen continued his speech, The Associated Press reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The man accused of attempting to attack New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has been identified as David Jakubonis, 43.
lee zeldin, attack, david jakubonis, charges, speech, new york
221
2022-14-22
Friday, 22 July 2022 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved