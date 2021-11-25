LeBron James Gets Two Pacers Fans Ejected From Courtside

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appeared to get two fans of the Indiana Pacers ejected from the teams’ game Wednesday night close to the end of the game during overtime, the New York Post reports.

James, who was recently suspended from a game after hitting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, went to one of the officials during overtime on Wednesday and appeared to gesture at two Pacers fans who were sitting near the court. The Post reports that he at one point yelled, "this one right f***ing here," to the referees.

It’s unknown exactly what these fans said or did that upset James, but soon after his discussion with officials, security came and escorted the fans out. One of the fans appeared to sarcastically pout and mimicked crying at James as she was escorted from her seat.

James finished the game with 39 points, shooting 13 of 29 and racking up six assists and five rebounds over the course of the evening. He told reporters after the game that the two fans were ejected for going "outside the line with obscene gestures and words."

"When obscene gestures and language come into it, [it] can’t be tolerated. There's a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me," James told reporters, according to USA Today.

"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

James also said that he "was excited about being in the lineup. Me not playing last night on the second night of a back to back, I knew I could kind of give our guys a boost of energy with me not playing last night."