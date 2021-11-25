×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lebron james | indiana pacers | fans | ejected

LeBron James Gets Two Pacers Fans Ejected From Courtside

lebron james points at fans as he talks to ref on court
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers points out fans that he had a disturbance with to security during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 November 2021 12:26 PM

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appeared to get two fans of the Indiana Pacers ejected from the teams’ game Wednesday night close to the end of the game during overtime, the New York Post reports.

James, who was recently suspended from a game after hitting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, went to one of the officials during overtime on Wednesday and appeared to gesture at two Pacers fans who were sitting near the court. The Post reports that he at one point yelled, "this one right f***ing here," to the referees.

It’s unknown exactly what these fans said or did that upset James, but soon after his discussion with officials, security came and escorted the fans out. One of the fans appeared to sarcastically pout and mimicked crying at James as she was escorted from her seat.

James finished the game with 39 points, shooting 13 of 29 and racking up six assists and five rebounds over the course of the evening. He told reporters after the game that the two fans were ejected for going "outside the line with obscene gestures and words."

"When obscene gestures and language come into it, [it] can’t be tolerated. There's a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me," James told reporters, according to USA Today.

"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

James also said that he "was excited about being in the lineup. Me not playing last night on the second night of a back to back, I knew I could kind of give our guys a boost of energy with me not playing last night."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appeared to get two fans of the Indiana Pacers ejected from the teams' game Wednesday night close to the end of the game during overtime...
lebron james, indiana pacers, fans, ejected
308
2021-26-25
Thursday, 25 November 2021 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved