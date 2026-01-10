Leavitt Hails New Debilitating US Weaponry: 'Stop and Read This'

The capture of Nicolas Maduro has apparently unveiled a new, mysterious, and overwhelmingly powerful tactical weapon to modern warfare.

"Stop what you are doing and read this… 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote Saturday on X, drawing fresh attention Saturday to a chilling eyewitness account.

Venezuelan soldiers were reportedly brought to their knees, "bleeding through the nose," and vomiting blood, according to an eyewitness account from a Venezuelan guard to the dictator.

"At one point, they launched something; I don't know how to describe it," according to the account posted to X.

"It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside.

He added that as a result, his comrades were not able to fight back.

"We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons," he said. "I swear, I've never seen anything like it. We couldn't even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was."

The guard further described how U.S. forces were able to wipe out hundreds of fighters on the ground, without suffering any casualties themselves.

"We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation," he said. "The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn't know how to react."

Then, "barely eight" helicopters appeared, deploying just 20 U.S. troops, but those few men were all that were needed because of their technical advances.

And this, the guard said, led to a slaughter.

"We were hundreds, but we had no chance," he said. "They were shooting with such precision and speed; it felt like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute."

"Those 20 men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us," he said. "We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I've never seen anything like it."

The White House has not responded to the New York Post's inquiry about whether Leavitt's sharing the post indicated that the administration had verified the witness account.

The Venezuelan Interior Ministry claimed about 100 of the country's security forces were killed in the attack.

A former U.S. Intelligence source told the Post the United States has had directed energy weapons technology for years, including some systems that can cause "bleeding, inability to move or function, pain and burning."

The security guard, meanwhile, said in the interview that he is warning anyone who thinks they can fight the United States that "they have no idea what they're capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They're not to be messed with."

"Everyone is already talking about this," he added. "No one wants to go through what we went through. What happened here is going to change a lot of things — not just in Venezuela, but throughout the region."

Newsmax writers Eric Mack and Sandy Fitzgerald contributed to this report.