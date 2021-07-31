Dr. Leana Wen: 'Biden Absolutely Declared Victory Too Soon'

President Joe Biden hurt his vaccination efforts by unmasking America too soon, according to Dr. Leana Wen, a writer for The Washington Post.

"The single biggest mistake that the Biden administration made during this entire pandemic response — and I would argue in the entire Biden presidency — was back in May when the CDC said that vaccinated people can take off their mask, but did not have proof of vaccination attached to it," Wen told Yahoo News. "And as a result, people understood the pandemic to be over them. The unvaccinated began behaving like they were vaccinated."

Wen lamented returning to restrictions is now too difficult because "nobody's listening anymore."

"President Biden absolutely declared a victory too soon," she continued. "That said, I also do want to commend the Biden administration for a lot of their efforts. I mean, they have been exceptional in ensuring vaccine supply and increasing distribution."

Also, the vaccines developed during the Trump administration, and expedited during Operation Warp Speed, have come as well as advertised, according to Wen.

"These vaccines are just as good as approved at this point," she said. "They have been given to hundreds of millions of people. I'd be hard pressed to think of any other therapeutic that we've had in history that we have this much data on."

Among the fatalities from vaccination, though, are being counted as COVID-19 deaths, according to a preprint paper analyzing death reports post COVID-19 vaccination from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The study, which counted a preliminary sample of 250 people who received the vaccine during the early stages of their rollouts, reports "in spite of the fact that only 11 [4%] present with a test-confirmed and current COVID-19 infection, all 250 people in this interim collection were reported as COVID-19 deaths."

"This means that all, even those who received one or more negative test results, are erroneously counted in the officially reported national COVID-19 death tally."

"Finally, for at least 13 of the 250 deaths [5%], the vaccine was the most likely cause of death; these patients had strong reactions soon after vaccination and died either on the same day, or during the next couple of days."

Some people who received the vaccines still contracted COVID-19 and died, and some died after vaccination. Still, among the nation's general population, Wen believes the unvaccinated are the problem.

"I've likened the vaccine to a really good raincoat. It protects you well, if there's a drizzle, it protects you well, if you're even [in] a medium level of rain," she said. "However, if you're in and out of daily thunderstorms, at some point, you're going to get wet."

"And that's because if you are around all these unvaccinated, potentially infected people — at some point — there is going to be a breakthrough," she adds. "We really need to change our attitude in this country and be honest about the likelihood of breakthrough infections."

The study maintained 67% of deaths reported into the VAERS system were reported by medical experts.