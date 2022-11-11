Report: Laxalt May Want Nevada Senate Vote Recount

Former Nevada Attorney General, now GOP Senate candidate, Adam Laxalt may request a recount in the tightly contested Nevada race for U.S. Senate, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

"There is an internal discussion right now on whether or not to ask for a statewide recount," a source advising the campaign told the news outlet Friday. "And that would obviously entail fundraising ... so they are working at identifying fundraisers."

As of Friday night, according to the Newsmax elections tracker, Laxalt is ahead in the race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by just 798 votes, 459,494 to 458,696 with 97% of the vote counted.

The closely watched Senate race could be key in determining which party controls the Senate in January.

CNN reported Friday that almost 10,000 mail-in ballots have been "cured," or verified so that they can be counted under state law, and another 1,440 ballots are going through the process.

According to the Clark County website, voters with ballots that need to go through the curing process because of signatures have until Nov. 14 to have the signatures verified.

The Daily Mail's source said that Laxalt's campaign is "bracing for a loss," despite being confident during recent interviews.

In a post on Twitter Friday evening, Laxalt categorically denied the Mail's report.

"This is totally and completely false. Absolutely nothing has changed since our Tucker [Carlson] interview or my tweet last night," he said in the post. "We are waiting on results tonight and expect her percentages to continue to remain under what she needs. We still remain confident."

The Nevada race is one of several in the nation that remain too close to call, including the races in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is leading Republican Blake Masters by five percentage points with 86% of the votes counted, and Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff with GOP challenger Herschel Walker after neither candidate won the required 50% majority of votes during Tuesday's election.

The Senate is currently slit evenly 50-50 between the parties with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking 51st vote.

The Newsmax elections tracker has Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 49.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that mail-in ballots in Nevada can be received by Saturday as long as they are postmarked Election Day and will be counted.

"Understand that whatever results posted tonight, if there are close races, there are definitely still a large number of votes to be counted," Jamie Rodriguez, the interim registrar of voters in Washoe County told The Times Tuesday.