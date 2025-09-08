WATCH TV LIVE

N.Y. AG Joins Lawsuit Over Out-of-State Abortion Provider

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 03:17 PM EDT

New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James has intervened in a lawsuit filed against a New York physician who reportedly prescribed abortion pills via telehealth to a patient in Texas.

"I am stepping in to defend the integrity of our laws and our courts against this blatant overreach," James said Monday in a statement.

"Texas has no authority in New York, and no power to impose its cruel abortion ban here," she said. "Our shield law exists to protect New Yorkers from out-of-state extremists, and New York will always stand strong as a safe haven for health care and freedom of choice. I will fight every last attempt to roll back our rights and turn back the clock on reproductive freedom."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last month sued a New York county clerk for refusing to file a six-figure judgment against Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who allegedly mailed abortion pills to a woman in Collin County, Texas.

Carpenter is the co-founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, which helps abortion providers in states with so-called shield laws.

In a statement to The Texas Tribune, Paxton called the New York attorney general "a lawless abortionist" and said he will defeat her in court.

Shield laws protect doctors and other providers in those states from being investigated, prosecuted, or sued by other states that have abortion bans.

New York passed an abortion shield law in 2022 after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

