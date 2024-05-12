Lawrence Taylor: My Family Will Never 'Vote for a Democrat Again'

New York Giants NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and Super Bowl MVP O.J. Anderson joined Donald Trump on stage at his Wildwood, New Jersey, rally Saturday night, expressing their love for their "golf partner" and vowing to never vote Democrat again.

"I just wanted to say, I grew up a Democrat, and I've always been a Democrat — until I met this man right here," Taylor said of Trump on stage at the rally, which officials claimed brought a record-setting crowd of 80,000 to the famed Boardwalk. "I'll tell you what: He will not have to worry about nobody in my family ever vote for a Democrat again, OK?"

Anderson, a Giants teammate and fellow Trump golf partner and supporter, followed up, sharing the love for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

"Don't you just love that guy?" Anderson said. "I tell you, it has been a very exciting day. You guys, not one person left here.

"You're still here, yelling and screaming."

Trump brought his "golf partners" on stage at his rally in New Jersey, a state the New York Giants call home with their stadium up the highway in East Rutherford.

"We're joined tonight and today by two incredible football legends, New York Giants Super Bowl heroes," Trump said. "I guess I would have to say Lawrence Taylor is the greatest defensive player ever. I'm a little prejudiced, but I would say that.

"And a man who was possessed during Super Bowl. He was a Super Bowl MVP. Otis O.J. Anderson, come on up, fellas, for a second. Come on up.

"These guys. Look at him. Lawrence, you look like you could play immediately. They could use you. Come on up. These guys are serious players.

"You know they're my golfing partners too. Tell them. Can Trump play golf? You have to tell them."

Despite Taylor's checkered past, Trump said he valued his support and close friendship with both of the two former Giants who remain very popular in New Jersey.

"Great guys, two great guys," Trump said after their break remarks. "Look at O.J. How would you like to have to tackle this guy? They are great people."