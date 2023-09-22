Lawler, Molinaro Willing to Work With Dems Against Shutdown

New York GOP Reps Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro are saying they're willing to work with Democrats to support a "discharge petition" that would force votes on a short-term spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, as Republicans continue to fight over a spending agreement.

"It is absolutely an option," Molinaro told NBC News on Thursday. "Working to ensure the government remains functional and that Congress is making the legitimate choices as it relates to funding ... is an important principle."

Molinaro and Lawler, who spoke to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, represent Hudson Valley-area districts that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Lawler said that if Republicans can't come together to pass a continuing resolution, or CR, on short-term funding, "I will move forward with a discharge petition."

At least five Republicans will have to break with their party's vote and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to push through a discharge petition, or potentially more if Democrats are not united on the vote. The deadline to reach an agreement on the spending bill is Sept. 30.

Lawler earlier commented that with Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House, any final bill will have to be partisan, and "if somebody doesn't realize that, they're truly clueless."

A discharge petition is rarely used but allows lawmakers to force a vote on legislation, even if the House speaker does not want to bring up a measure.

To enact it, signatures must be gathered from a majority of the chamber. The rules also require that a bill must sit in committee for at least 30 days, meaning it will not be a viable option to prevent a shutdown on Oct. 1.

The petition, however, could be a last-ditch way to reopen the government if there is a shutdown and the GOP standoff continues, NBC News notes.

Meanwhile, Molinaro worked Thursday with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to revive negotiations, and said he was asked to try to help find a way for a framework to move appropriations bills.

"I presented something that made sense to both ends of the ideological spectrum, and that allows us to remain committed to the belief that we spend too much of taxpayers' money and ultimately have to focus effectively on national defense," he said.