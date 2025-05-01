USDA Invites Submissions of Biden 'Lawfare' Complaints

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a webpage where farmers, or anyone, can report cases of “lawfare” against them by the Biden administration.

Department Secretary Brooke Rollins unveiled the reporting page while hosting members of a South Dakota farming family that Rollins said were ruthlessly pursued with improper legal actions by the Biden Administration. She later posted about the situation.

Rollins said what the prior administration did to the Maude family and their small family farm amounted to a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

A release posted by the department said, "the Maudes lives were turned upside down by the Biden Administration where a simple civil dispute over 25 acres of federal land turned into a costly, invasive, and unnecessary criminal prosecution.”

On Monday, the USDA and the Department of Justice dropped the standing charges against the family. The Maude family visited Washington and was welcomed by Rollins. They were on hand as the secretary announced the new lawfare reporting page.

Rollins said other individuals and families throughout America suffered similar abuse, and the new USDA webpage gives anyone who has experienced similarly can begin the process of getting relief from the Trump administration.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi was also on hand for the event and said, “The prior administration’s misguided agenda must be reversed in order to make America safe again.”