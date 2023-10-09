×
Tags: law firms | affirmative action | lawsuits | recruiting | students | edward blum | discrimination

Law Firms Modify Diversity Recruiting Amid Legal Challenges

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 10:45 PM EDT

Major law firms Morrison Foerster and Perkins Coie have revised their recruiting of "underrepresented law students," The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, amid lawsuits led by Edward Blum, a prominent opponent of affirmative action.

The lawsuits come following a significant Supreme Court ruling in June that curbed affirmative action in higher education.

Blum-backed groups filed lawsuits against both firms in August, accusing them of racial discrimination against white candidates in their fellowship programs. Perkins Coie's program targeted "students of color," LGBTQ+ individuals, and students with disabilities. In response to the Supreme Court's decision, the firm revised its criteria and expanded the applicant pool, reaffirming its commitment to diversity.

Morrison Foerster had been revising its fellowship program criteria for the 2024 class before the lawsuit. The firm's chair, Eric McCrath, reiterated their dedication to diversity and opportunity within the legal profession. Consequently, Blum's organization dismissed its lawsuit against Morrison Foerster, citing the firm's abandonment of its "race-exclusive internship program."

The impact of these lawsuits on diversity programs remains unknown, with some suggesting that law firms might continue to pursue their preferred diversity hiring practices despite legal challenges.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


