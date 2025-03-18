Police, FBI Investigate Teslas Set Ablaze in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that the FBI has joined the search for and investigation of a person who set several Tesla vehicles on fire early Tuesday.

Police say someone wearing black clothes set five cars on fire and apparently fired at least three rounds at the cars. Two of the cars were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at a Tesla collision center at 2:45 a.m. local time.

Police also say that "resist" was spray-painted on a building.

Tesla Inc. owner Elon Musk, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, called it "violent terrorism" in a post to X.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday also condemned the spate of attacks on Tesla property as "domestic terrorism."

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement. "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

The FBI field office in Kansas City, Missouri, said Tuesday it was investigating damage done overnight to Cyber Trucks.

A man was also arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of setting a Tesla charging station — and himself — on fire earlier this month. Police say he spray-painted "F--- Trump" and "Long Live Ukraine" in red paint in a charging station parking spot. A Colorado woman was arrested last month in connection with spray-painting "Nazi" on a sign at a Tesla dealership, The Hill reported.

"The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences," Bondi said.