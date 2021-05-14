Rep. Lauren Boebert to Newsmax TV: 'Disturbing' That Oil Ransom Was Paid

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., criticized President Joe Biden on Friday for his "weak" leadership after Eastern European hackers demanded $5,000,000 to restore the flow of petroleum from the Colonial Pipeline. The company paid the ransom last week.

Boebert appeared on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co." condemning the current leadership as weak. "We have just shown that we have weak leadership and that bad actors can get away with this kind of stuff. These hackers wouldn't have dared attack America's infrastructure under President Trump," Boebert said.

On Monday, Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger said some companies might not have a choice but to pay a ransom. "We recognize, though, that companies are often in a difficult position if their data is encrypted and they do not have backups and cannot recover the data," Neuberger said.

Boebert continued stating, "It's absurd that the most powerful country on the planet has a gas shortage because one pipeline was hacked. We sure could use the backup, like, let's say, the Keystone XL pipeline. And it's too bad the Biden regime, and their 'America last' policies canceled that project and weakened America in the process."

The FBI states it "does not support paying a ransom in response to a ransomware attack. Paying a ransom doesn't guarantee you or your organization will get any data back. It also encourages perpetrators to target more victims and offers an incentive for others to get involved in this type of illegal activity."

Boebert stated that one of her first acts in Congress was to introduce the Protecting American Energy Jobs Act, but she said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., won't let her bring the bill to the floor. The bill "would nullify Biden's energy killing 'green new deal executive orders' and restore American energy dominance," Boebert said.

The congresswoman discussed how she is still trying to get her bill to the floor. "[Rep.] Chip Roy [R-Texas,] and I are gathering signatures for a discharge petition to force this bill to the House floor for a vote because the American people deserve to know where their representatives stand on supporting America's energy made by American workers."

A successful petition requires 218 signatures from the majority of the House to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote.

