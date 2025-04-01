Resolution by Rep. Boebert Targets Tesla Attacks

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Tuesday introduced a resolution condemning attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships, framing the incidents as acts of "domestic terrorism" driven by political animus toward President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, The Hill reported.

The resolution comes amid a growing national "Tesla Takedown" movement.

"The definition of terrorism is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims. That is exactly what has been going on across the country at Tesla dealerships, and it is what innocent Americans who chose Tesla as their preferred vehicle are facing in the wake of violence from Radical Left-Wing domestic terrorists who hate President Donald Trump and Elon Musk," Boebert said in the resolution.

To that end, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to prosecute those accused of damaging Tesla property, using domestic terrorism charges where applicable.

Recent incidents have been attributed to activists aligned with the "Tesla Takedown" campaign, which urges divestment from Tesla stock and encourages owners to sell their vehicles. The movement staged a coordinated protest Saturday, labeled a "Global Day of Action," to denounce Musk's role in federal budget cuts initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

In support of the resolution, Boebert was joined by Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Byron Donalds of Florida, Brandon Gill of Texas, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Barry Moore of Alabama, Troy Nehls of Texas, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Greg Steube of Florida.

Boebert called on Democrats to support the resolution.

"My House Resolution will make clear where all members of Congress stand: Do they condemn domestic terrorism against Tesla, or do they endorse it completely?" Boebert said. "The American people deserve to know where their representatives stand when it comes to condemning domestic terrorism."

Violence linked to the movement has prompted concerns internationally. The Vancouver Auto Show recently removed Tesla from its exhibition lineup.

Meanwhile, in New York, police were searching for two suspects who vandalized a Tesla vehicle by carving the word "Nazi" and a swastika into its side.

Both incidents are cited in Boebert's resolution.

In reacting to the recent backlash, Musk emphasized that the true threat lies with those inciting violence through misinformation.

"It's really unfortunate. The real problem is not the people — it's not like the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership. It's the people pushing the propaganda that cause that guy to do it," Musk said.

"Those are the real villains here, and we're gonna go after them," Musk added, affirming Trump's commitment to protecting the company from future harm.

The resolution has not been scheduled for a vote.