Rep. Boebert, Colo. Republicans Threaten Dem With Recall

Rep. Lauren Boebert and three other Colorado Republicans sent a letter to the state's Democrat secretary of state, threatening her with a recall effort over her support of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, now overturned, to keep Donald Trump off the ballot there.

Boebert posted an open letter to Jena Griswold on Monday and branded the secretary of state's effort to "disenfranchise millions of Coloradans" nothing but a "a stain on our Republic and an outright embarrassment to Coloradans and Americans."

Boebert's letter was cosigned by Colorado Republican Party Chair Dave Williams, state party Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman and GOP Secretary Anna Ferguson.

"We will not allow your failure as Secretary of State to go without repercussions," Boebert wrote. "We are actively building a grassroots coalition of Coloradans and Americans to begin the process of holding you accountable for your attack on our elections and the voting rights of millions of Coloradans. All legal options available to us will be considered, including a formal recall effort."

It would take 636,127 valid signatures in 60 days to force the recall election against Griswold, an effort that would cost millions, funds that Boebert et al don't have, according to Axios.

Griswold promoted the effort to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot, extolling the state Supreme Court ruling in December that cited an insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment. She criticized Trump's appeal of the move, telling MSNBC that he doesn't have a "get out of jail free card."

"Instead of using your platform of Secretary of State to promote free and fair elections in an unbiased manner, you made a selfish political decision to rig the primary election against President Donald J. Trump," Boebert wrote.

Griswold then lamented the 9-0 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned the effort in Colorado — as well as Maine and Illinois — due to the states overstepping their authority to remove a candidate from national elections.

"Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot," she posted to X.

Boebert didn't miss that.

"The Supreme Court unanimously threw out this idiotic and unconstitutional argument. The fact that you're still acting like a petulant child because you don't like Trump is just pathetic," Boebert posted to X. "You have no business in the Secretary of State's office and shouldn't oversee an election in which you have shown a clear bias. You're unfit. Time for you to be RECALLED!"

Boebert posted her letter a little more than five hours later.

No statewide elected official in Colorado has ever been subject to a recall election.