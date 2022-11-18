Rep. Boebert Declares Victory in Race Headed to Recount by Law

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., declared victory in her reelection campaign on Friday despite indications that the race will head to a recount according to state law.

"We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative!" Boebert wrote on Twitter.

She said in a video clip released along with the message: "I'm told there are less than 200 votes outstanding which makes me so happy to announce we have won this race."

Newsmax elections analysis shows that as of Friday morning, the day of the deadline to release the final tally, Boebert leads challenger Adam Frisch 163,758 votes to 163,207, or by 0.16% of the vote.

Colorado election law states that "A recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest."

Although Boebert acknowledged that a recount was likely, she said that "past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we're seeing tonight in this race."