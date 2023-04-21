×
Tags: lauren boebert | alec baldwin | rust | shooting

Rep. Boebert: 'Liberal Privilege' Benefits Baldwin

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 02:38 PM EDT

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Friday said charges are being dropped against actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" because he enjoys "liberal privilege."

"Liberal privilege is real," Boebert posted on Twitter, joining other conservatives in criticizing prosecutors in New Mexico a day after they announced charges were being dropped against Baldwin, reported The Hill.

Baldwin is a frequent advocate of liberal issues, including gun control laws, abortion access, and animal rights, and for some time played former President Donald Trump in appearances on Saturday Night Live. 

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter late last year after officials said he shot and killed a camera operator on the "Rust" set. He said the shooting was an accident and blamed it on the negligence of the movie set's armorer. 

But prosecutors this week said that "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis," and that charges may be refiled against Baldwin. 

A previous weapons charge against Baldwin was already dropped, and the movie has resumed filming in Montana. 

Conservative media commentators Dana Loesch and Candace Owens also claimed that Baldwin's politics influenced the prosecutors' actions. 

"Alec Baldwin having all charges dropped against him is positively criminal. He quite literally shot and killed someone on the set of his own movie and he will never have to face charges," Owens posted on Twitter. "Unbelievable privilege that only a wealthy, connected Democrat could experience."


 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
