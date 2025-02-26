Maine House Censures GOP Rep. Libby Over Viral Posts

The Democrat-controlled Maine Legislature censored Republican Rep. Laurel Libby on Tuesday for a series of viral posts highlighting a transgender athlete's victory in the girls' state pole vaulting championships.

"Another day, another instance of an unremarkable biological male athlete (who couldn't win against other males) dominating girls' sports," Libby posted on X last week.

On Tuesday evening, the Maine House voted 75-70 to censure Libby over her posts on the grounds that she publicly shared images of a transgender minor. House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford said, "Sharing images of kids online without their consent is a clear violation of the bond of trust and respect between citizens and their legislators.

"There is a time and place for policy debates. That time and place will never be a social media post attacking a Maine student. Maine kids, and all Maine people, deserve better."

Libby had pointed out that the now pole-vaulting state champion Kate went by the name John only one year ago where he only placed fifth when he competed against other boys. "Yet this year (when competing against girls) this unfair win propelled his school's girls' team to win the overall state championship," Libby added.

The censure went on to describe Libby's conduct as "reprehensible and in direct violation of our code of ethics." House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, called it a "sham censure" adding, "the majority party should get to work on the important issues facing Maine and stop bullying the minority party. It is not a good look."

The censure means that Libby cannot vote on bills until she gives a public apology yet has indicated she will not be removing the posts. "The citizens in my district are having their voices silenced as well," Libby said. "This is a huge infringement on my First Amendment right of free speech." Democrats hold a 76-73 majority in the House.

Libby, who represents the Auburn district, saw her viral posts go all the way to the White House where President Donald Trump used the incident to threaten to cut off federal funding from Maine unless they complied with his executive order.

Last week, Trump and Maine's Democrat Gov. Janet Mills argued during a governors meeting regarding the administration's executive order banning males from competing in women's and girls' sports. Mills proudly announced that her state will not comply. "You'd better comply, otherwise you're not getting federal funding," Trump said.

"We'll see you in court," Mills responded.