×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: laura lynch | car crash | dixie chicks | obituary | death | country | music

Laura Lynch of 'Dixie Chicks' Dies in Car Crash

Laura Lynch of 'Dixie Chicks' Dies in Car Crash
Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks perform during the first show of their Long Time Gone tour at Rogers Arena on October 26, 2013 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Saturday, 23 December 2023 07:26 PM EST

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said Saturday.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band, which renamed itself "The Chicks" in 2020, wrote on social media.

"Laura was a bright light … her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," the band said in the statement.

Lynch, who co-founded the popular group in 1989 in Dallas along with musicians Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin, died in a head-on collision on a highway outside of El Paso on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Lynch, 65, was at the wheel of her vehicle driving eastbound on U.S. 62 outside of the city of El Paso when another car traveling in the opposite direction attempted to pass a vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.

It crashed into Lynch's Ford truck, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Chicks praised Lynch's "infectious energy and humor" and said in a statement she was "instrumental" to the band's early success.

Lynch was the Dixie Chick's bassist and at one point the main vocalist. She left the group in 1995.

Originally founded as a bluegrass band, Dixie Chicks released their major label debut "Wide Open Spaces" in 1998, selling "more CDs than all other country music groups combined," and earning their first Grammy Award, according to the awards' website.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said Saturday.
laura lynch, car crash, dixie chicks, obituary, death, country, music, bassist
277
2023-26-23
Saturday, 23 December 2023 07:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved