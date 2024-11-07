Harris Loss Pinned on Left's Lack of 'Media Ecosystem'

Democrats, still trying to put their finger on how Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, are now blaming the defeat on the lack of a left-wing media ecosystem.

Many have long accused mainstream media outlets to be heavily biased toward Democrats, but Laura Barron-Lopez, a political analyst for CNN and PBS, told CNN's Dana Bash on "Inside Politics" on Thursday that Harris lost because she didn't have a media ecosystem to help her.

"What's key here is that there was an entire rightward shift across the entire country," Barron-Lopez said, according to a transcript of her appearance. "It was not just in swing states, it was also in blue states. And it's not necessarily assigned to a specific demographic. And so, one thing that I think stands out also, we can't have this conversation, a little bit to your point, Dana, is that maybe it's not so much Democrats' policies or messaging or the words that they use specifically, but there is an entire right-wing media ecosystem that doesn't exist on the left.

"It does not exist in the center or mainstream. And people are getting their information in very different ways now. And Donald Trump and Republicans and Elon Musk and Joe Rogan know exactly how to reach Americans where they are regardless of age and demographic. And that played a big role in this because of the fact of – whether it was disinformation, misinformation, or different propaganda that they were feeding to the American public that made them feel the way they did. And the American public felt as though that they were being heard by Donald Trump."

Left-wing media outlets far outnumber right-leaning media brands.

In addition to CNN and PBS, the left has ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, ESPN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, and other newspaper outlets. The Democrat Party also has a huge advantage on social media through Facebook, Google, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

And last week, the Media Research Center reviewed 36 episodes of Comedy Central's

The Daily Show," ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and "Late Night With Seth Meyers," from Sept. 3-Oct. 25 and found 98% of them targeted Trump.