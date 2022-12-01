Millions of Cleaning Products Recalled After Consumers Become Sick

Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products were recalled after dangerous bacteria were found in some of the products.

The recall includes The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold on TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and other sites.

In stores, it was sold at The Laundress, Bloomingdale's, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers through September 2022.

The recall was issued after testing identified Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and different species of Pseudomonas inside the products.

The company is aware of 11 cases with Pseudomonas infections.

The Laundress warns individuals with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled or even through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with a healthy immune system are typically not at risk from these bacteria.

The company recommends washing exposed clothing, although the risk may be low.

People can treat their washing machines with an alternative laundry product or sanitizer, and a hot, dry cycle should clean the dryer out.

Consumers are also advised to clean dishes or surfaces that may have been infected. They should be rewashed with an alternative product.

Shoppers who purchased the items are told to throw them away, and they can receive a refund in one of two ways.

If purchased on or after January, 2021, consumers can request a refund by using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt. Or, if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund.

If the recalled products were purchased before January, 2021, consumers should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and then contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer's suggested retail price, without receipt.

Anyone with questions is directed to the company's recall page at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or contact The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.