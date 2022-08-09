Latinos Angry Over James Franco Being Cast as Fidel Castro

The casting of James Franco to play Fidel Castro in the upcoming movie "Alina de Cuba," has drawn the ire of the Latin community.

"How is this still going on?" actor John Leguizamo posted on his Instagram. "How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! ... Plus seriously difficult story to tell without aggrandizement which would [be] wrong! I don't got a [problem] with Franco but he ain't Latino!"

Last week, Variety confirmed that Franco, who is not of Hispanic descent, will play alongside Ana Villafañe. Villafañe is set to play the title character of the film, Alina Fernández Revuelta, Castro’s daughter.

Additionally, in a Deadline report, Fernández Revuelta expressed her excitement for Franco to portray her father.

"James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma," Fernández Revuelta said. "I find the selection of the cast amazing."

She later qualified that she is proud "the project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera."

Production for the film will begin on Aug. 15 in Colombia.