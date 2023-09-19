Vegas Prosecutors Want to Charge Teen Driver as Adult

Las Vegas prosecutors are seeking to charge the 17-year-old driver accused of killing a retired police chief on a bike in a hit-and-run last month as an adult.

The Aug. 14 incident has received national attention after a video, recorded via cellphone by a passenger in the car, went viral on social media. It allegedly shows the occupants conspired to perform "an intentional act."

Two teens were heard laughing on the video as they deliberately plowed their car into the bicyclist after saying, "Ready?" and "Yeah, hit his a**."

The video pans to show the bicyclist lying on the ground before the teens speed away.

Retired Bell, California, police chief Andreas Probst, 64, was killed when the bicycle he was riding was rammed by a car allegedly driven by the teen now facing a charge of open murder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Clark County district attorney's office on Monday released a statement saying it wants the teen certified as an adult.

"I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once this investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in the statement.

Prosecutors added that additional charges "may be forthcoming," and an investigation into the car's passenger was "ongoing."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in a released a statement Monday, said it was looking for the second person, who was in the car and who filmed the incident.

"LVMPD is actively working to identify the passenger in the car," the department statement said, the Review-Journal reported.

Probst was killed at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 14 at North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Parkway in northwest Las Vegas, the Review-Journal reported.

LVMPD said the car that hit Probst did not stay at the scene. Officers later located the driver and arrested him on charges related to the hit-and-run. According to police, the teen was fleeing another hit-and-run at the time and the car he was in was reported stolen.