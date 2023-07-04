Expert: Armed Vegas Worker Likely Stopped Mass Shooter

An armed employee of an upscale Las Vegas apartment complex likely foiled a mass shooting, though the story was not reported widely in local media, the New York Post reports.

Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Amy Swearer wondered in a Twitter thread whether the story was downplayed because the story supported the "good guy with a gun" argument put forth by gun rights advocates.

"Normally when you have some sort of video like this, especially when it's what appears to be an active shooting situation, that's something that makes national news," Swearer told Fox News, which originally reported the story. "I've never seen that not pick up steam of some sort.

"What's bizarre here is the hand waving, 'Nothing to see here. Move along, folks,'" Swearer added.

The story began at about 3:15 p.m. June 23 when Las Vegas police were called to a shooting at Turnberry Towers near the Vegas Strip.

According to the report, the suspect Andrew Warrender walked toward the main lobby at about 3:13 p.m. and allegedly shot an "AR-15 style rifle" at an employee. He allegedly attempted two more shots, but the weapon did not fire.

It was then that Warrender was shot by the employee – an unidentified security guard – with a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, forcing Warrender to drop his weapon.

The employee held Warrender at gunpoint until police arrived because he said he "felt everyone's life in the area was in danger" and "he used deadly force to protect innocent citizens."

There was very little news coverage on the incident beyond the fact that two people were involved in a shooting and that the public was not in danger, according to the story.

Two local outlets reported a "hero" employee stopped the suspect, but police would not confirm details. Nor would they confirm to The Daily Signal whether a "hero" with a gun stopped a shooting.

"I could understand why there's not this immediate asking of questions… it's just sort of 'Move along,' but the question becomes: Why are the police framing it that way?" Swearer tweeted. "And maybe they don't know, but it seems pretty clear that by the next day, when you see this video start coming out, it seems very clear that there's something else going on here."

But Swearer said the video has the earmarks of an intended mass shooting.

"Generally speaking, when you have somebody in a public space with a rifle, who just begins firing, not at a specific person… he's just like firing into glass doors," she said. "That has all of the earmarks… of someone who is bent on a serious form of violence against more than one person."

"Normally," such a video circulating online an individual in a public place holding a rifle makes "national news."

"I've never seen that not pick up steam of some sort," Swearer said.