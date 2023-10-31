Man Charged With Threatening Jewish Nevada Senator

A Las Vegas man was arrested and charged for allegedly making antisemitic threats against Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

According to a federal complaint, John Anthony Miller, 43, is facing one federal count of threatening a federal official for voicemails he allegedly left Rosen in which he called her "vermin" and vowed to "finish what Hitler started." The messages were left between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19, as well as on Oct. 24.

While the complaint does not name the senator Miller allegedly threatened, Rosen confirmed to the New York Post that she was the recipient. Rosen, who is Jewish, describes herself as an "outspoken supporter of Israel."

"Threats against public officials should be taken seriously," a spokesperson for Rosen's office said in a statement to the Post. "Senator Rosen trusts the US Attorney's Office and federal law enforcement to handle this matter."

According to the complaint, in one message, the caller tried to link Rosen's Jewish faith to her support of Israel after the Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead.

"You done picked your side bitch and you done chose evil," the caller reportedly said. "I don't give a f*** if you were born into it or not, b****, you are f****** evil, b**** and we're gonna exterminate you, f***."

Two days later, Miller allegedly called again and told Rosen she's a "piece of s***" and that she's "gonna burn in f****** hell" for her "f****** crimes."

In one menacing message, the caller even allegedly told Rosen that he would see her soon.

The complaint states that Miller tried to gain access to the Las Vegas courthouse on Oct. 18 to see Rosen but was denied entry.

He then allegedly began shouting that he wanted "to kill every last Israeli terror-f***ing-rist" while walking down Las Vegas Boulevard.

In a final message left Oct. 24, the caller allegedly threatened Rosen's family.

The call was placed from an unidentified number, but the voice and speech pattern matched those of the earlier voicemails and police were able to trace the number from the previous calls to a T-Mobile account registered in Miller's name.

According to the complaint, Miller also left his name in one of the threatening messages, and authorities were able to confirm his identity by comparing surveillance footage of him taken Oct. 18 to a previous mug shot from May 2022.

He was arrested on Oct. 26 and is due back in court Nov. 13.