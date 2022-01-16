Larry Kudlow: Biden 'Agenda Is Dead,' Exposing 'His Weakness'

President Joe Biden has had a rough stretch of losses, showing his "agenda is dead" and exposing "his weakness," according to former Trump chief economist Larry Kudlow.

"Every time [Biden] goes up to the Hill to persuade his party, he loses," Kudlow told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "That shows you his weakness.

Kudlow hearkened back to the words of Italian Niccolò Machiavelli in the 1500s.

"Machiavelli always said it is better to be feared than loved – Biden is neither feared nor loved," Kudlow added to host John Catsimatidis. "That's a very bad position for him to be in."

Kudlow pointed to a number of setbacks for Biden and his administration this week, including his divisive rhetoric in Tuesday's election reform speech.

"[Biden's] speech in Atlanta was a disgrace," Kudlow said. "If you disagree with him about some of these election issues, all of a sudden you're a racist? You are Jefferson Davis? You are George Wallace? That was an insult."

Then, the Supreme Court issued a stay against Biden's vaccine mandate on private businesses Thursday, which he attempted to pass through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"His presidency continues to unravel," Kudlow continued. "He lost on the filibuster. He lost on the election takeover. He lost on the Supreme Court vaccine mandate [decision]. The big-government socialist [Build Back Better] bill is, in fact, dead. His entire agenda is dead."

Kudlow noted Biden's hesitancy to make changes in his administration will continue to contribute to his undoing, saying "if you're running a business, and you're losing money everywhere" you would move to "bring in some new people."

"In the midst of this disaster called the Biden presidency, he's not making any changes at all," Kudlow continued. "I'm astonished by that. It makes you wonder if even he himself realizes how bad the situation is.

"His approval rating is now below the outside temperature in Washington, D.C."

The Quinnipiac poll this week delivered a historically low 33% approval rating as temperatures in Washington, D.C., went below freezing this weekend.

"They are going to have to clean house," Kudlow said. "If they don't and they continue down this radical left-wing path, then they will sink lower and lower in the polls."

Biden's Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have made missteps on inflation, including the claim it would be "transitory" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The first thing I would do is get rid of Janet Yellen at Treasury and put in Larry Summers," Kudlow said. "From the very beginning, Summers has called the inflation story correctly. He is opposing government spending and entitlement spending. He's a heavyweight."

Kudlow noted former President Bill Clinton made a famed reset on his administration to salvage his own presidency.

"[Biden has] got to say to the public, 'You've elected me as a moderate; I've been governing as a radical leftist; I'm going to go back to being a moderate,'" Kudlow said. "That's what Bill Clinton did 25 years ago. The trouble is Joe Biden is no Bill Clinton

"He's got to show the public that the-bait and-switch is over," Kudlow concluded. "He's got to get back to the center where they can do business with the Republican Party and a 50-50 Senate."