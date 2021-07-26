Larry Elder to Newsmax: 'How About a Little Freedom?'

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) shut down the state in “the most egregious way compared to every other state in the union,” famed radio host and Newsom challenger Larry Elder told Newsmax Monday.

Elder is the early favorite to replace Newsom, should the incumbent be recalled. Newsom faces a recall election in September. Elder leads the group of challengers in the latest poll with 16%.

“I think that’s because I have pretty high name recognition in California,” Elder told Cortes & Pellegrino, in response to host Jenn Pellegrino asking him what he thinks about these numbers and why he leads the race. “I've been on radio in California for 27 years, I’m on in every major market in California from Sacramento down to San Diego. I've been talking about the issues of crime and homelessness and rising costs of living and the outrageous way that this governor shut down California in the most egregious way compared to every other state in the union."

"And once again, he's ignoring science,"said Elder, "Now he's mandating that state employees who not been vaccinated get tested, and they must wear a mask. Now the whole point behind getting vaccinated is that you're protected from the vaccine. What's the incentive to get vaccinated, if, after you do so, telling unvaccinated people to wear masks to protect you against people have already been vaccinated. It doesn't make any sense.

“People ought to be able to make their own choices,” Elder continued. By now, everybody who wants to be vaccinated could be vaccinated and those who are poor vaccinations are available for free. So how about a little freedom? How about a little exercise in freedom? Thomas Jefferson said, ‘[Y]ou shouldn't trade freedom for public safety.’ That's what this guy is doing.”

Elder then elaborated on his plans for California should he be elected governor, including improving the state’s public schools and tackling the state’s high costs of living.

