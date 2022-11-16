Texas Veteran Who Entered Senate Chamber Found Guilty in Capitol Riot

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock was found guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber in tactical gear during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, The Hill reported.

Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was in the building for 37 minutes, at times going through paperwork on senators' desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs.

Brock had decided to have his trial before a judge instead of a jury, according to CNN.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates found him guilty on one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and financial penalties.

He was also found guilty of five misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building, The Hill reported.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Brock is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 14.

In addition to documenting his activities while in the Capitol Building, Brock sent messages on Facebook after the 2020 presidential election and before the Capitol attack. Prosecutors presented the messages in court.

In late December 2020, Brock wrote, "I prefer insurrection at this point," according to prosecutors, CNN reported.

He also wrote on Jan. 3, 2021: "Biden won't be inaugurated. We will ensure that on the 6th, And then on the day before the riot, he wrote, "Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days," according to The Hill.