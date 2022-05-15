Larry Kudlow: Voters Will Punish Dems for Biden's Failed Progressive Experiment

Voters will punish the Democrats in the midterm elections this November because the progressive experiment led by President Joe Biden has failed very badly, former Trump chief economist Larry Kudlow said on Sunday.

Speaking on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on 77 WABC, Kudlow said Biden is in "complete denial" on the declining economy.

He said that "it’s kind of sad to see a president being unaware of" how badly the progressive experiment has failed.

Kudlow said that Biden fails to "take ownership of this … He’s blaming everybody, (but) he’s got to take the blame (and) polls show that the voters now blame him."

He said that "we’re going to see big political change this fall" because "there is no confidence right now in the body politic. There’s no confidence in the stock market. There is no confidence in the business community. These are things that take their toll."

Kudlow said that the "progressive experiment," which he described as where "people in government, central planners, regulate and run everything, … has backfired very badly."

But he said that "the good news is this radical progressivism experiment by Joe Biden is coming to an end. It has failed. Just like it has failed around the world … And the public knows it’s failed. And that’s why it is going to punish the party in power come November."

Kudlow also said that "Bitcoin and the rest of (these digital currencies) are here to stay. They are not going away."

He pointed out that "if the Federal Reserve had a better management (of currency) I don’t think all of this would have arisen. But they don’t. Part of this digital currency revolution comes from the fact that people don’t trust the banking system. And they don’t trust our currency."