Pa. House Votes to Impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, according to The Post Millennial.

The House resolution passed 107 to 85 and accuses Krasner of engaging in "misbehavior in office in the nature of dereliction of duty and refusal to enforce the law," as well as "misbehavior in the nature of obstruction of House Select Committee investigation."

It also states that Krasner engaged in "misbehavior in office in the nature of violation of the rules of professional conduct and code of judicial conduct; specifically rule 3.3 Candor toward the tribunal, rule 8.4 professional misconduct, and Canon 2 of the Code of Judicial Conduct Impropriety and appearance of impropriety in the matter of Robert Wharton v Donald T. Vaughn," as well as in the "matter of Commonwealth v Pownall."

According to the resolution, Krasner engaged in "misbehavior in office in nature of violation of victims' rights," and "misbehavior in office in the nature of violence of the constitution of Pennsylvania by usurpation of the legislative function."

"Upon the Articles of Impeachment against Lawrence Samuel Krasner, Philadelphia District Attorney, being signed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Speaker shall appoint a committee of three members, two from the majority party and one from the minority party, to exhibit the same to the Senate, and on behalf of the House of Representative to manage the trial thereof," the resolution reads.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier on Wednesday that Krasner was facing an impeachment vote over how his office prosecutes violent crime. The Democrat DA's progressive policies have been blamed for surging violent crime in Philadelphia.

"He has misbehaved in office, and he has been derelict in his duties," Pennsylvania state Rep. Martina White, the prime sponsor of the impeachment articles, said Wednesday. "And we are seeing the ramifications of that with the crisis of crime that Philadelphia is facing right now.

"He has been documented as lying to the courts, including a Supreme Court justice that his aides misled. He's been accused of misleading a grand jury and violating the civil rights of a police officer.

"He has disregarded victims of crime as it pertains to sentencing matters, and so these are just a few of the items that will be presented today to the House of Representatives in Pennsylvania."

There were a record 562 homicides in Philadelphia last year.

Democrat state Rep. Mike Zabel said the effort to impeach Krasner was a "weaponization of our state's constitution for political purposes."

"Today's resolution threatens to set a terrible, terrible precedent that could set Pennsylvania down a very dark and dangerous path — impeachment of a local official because a legislative majority doesn't like that official's policies," he added.