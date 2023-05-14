Larry Hogan: 'Multicar Pileup' for GOP Primary Dashed 2024 Run for President

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday he passed on a 2024 run for the White House because of the "multicar pileup" that is building for the GOP primary.

Speaking to ABC's "This Week" Hogan said he decided not to run because "We have too many candidates and do the same thing we did in 2016. But I don't think too many people are following that advice; looks like a lot of folks are going to be jumping in."

Hogan, who announced in March he would not seek the GOP nomination for 2024, said around this time in the 2016 presidential election cycle, the front-runners were Jeb Bush and Scott Walker.

"And Donald Trump wasn't on the horizon," he said. "So, everybody is talking now about Trump and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, but it can change. I mean, somebody is going to rise up, and it's a long way from the election."

Earlier in the interview, Hogan said "it is interesting that Donald Trump refuses to debate the Republican challengers and that President Biden refuses to debate the Democratic challengers."