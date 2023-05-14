×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: larry hogan | Republican | presidential | candidate | 2024 election

Larry Hogan: 'Multicar Pileup' for GOP Primary Dashed 2024 Run for President

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 06:01 PM EDT

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday he passed on a 2024 run for the White House because of the "multicar pileup" that is building for the GOP primary.

Speaking to ABC's "This Week" Hogan said he decided not to run because "We have too many candidates and do the same thing we did in 2016. But I don't think too many people are following that advice; looks like a lot of folks are going to be jumping in."

Hogan, who announced in March he would not seek the GOP nomination for 2024, said around this time in the 2016 presidential election cycle, the front-runners were Jeb Bush and Scott Walker.

"And Donald Trump wasn't on the horizon," he said. "So, everybody is talking now about Trump and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, but it can change. I mean, somebody is going to rise up, and it's a long way from the election."

Earlier in the interview, Hogan said "it is interesting that Donald Trump refuses to debate the Republican challengers and that President Biden refuses to debate the Democratic challengers."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday he passed on a 2024 run for the White House because of the "multicar pileup" that is building for the GOP primary.
larry hogan, Republican, presidential, candidate, 2024 election
182
2023-01-14
Sunday, 14 May 2023 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved