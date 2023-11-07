Pro-Hogan PAC Ad Fuels Speculation of Third-Party Bid for President

Adding fuel to speculation of a third-party presidential bid next year from former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, his America United PAC has released a new advertisement focused on foreign policy, the Washington Examiner has reported.

Hogan is a national co-chairman of No Labels, a group that has formed an associated political party that may nominate a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, especially if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are their party's nominees.

America United's latest advertisement, titled "Allies," splices footage of attacks by Russia on Ukraine and the terrorist organization Hamas on Israel with Hogan's remarks on U.S. responses and criticisms of others in his party, including Trump, who holds a commanding lead among GOP primary opponents.

"Our allies question whether they should still trust us, and our enemies question whether they should still fear us," Hogan says in the ad. "I'm a Reagan guy, and I believe in peace through strength, and I believe in standing up for our allies and standing up to our enemies. We need to stand with our allies and secure peace through strength."

The ad contrasts Hogan directly with Trump by including news coverage of a comment the former president allegedly made calling South Koreans "terrible people."

This is immediately followed by footage of Hogan saying, "I will join my Korean friends in celebrating the last 70 years of partnership and not ignore the storm clouds on the horizon."

It is particularly this direct criticism of Trump that is leading to growing speculation of a third-party presidential run by Hogan.

The former governor said earlier this year that he would not be joining the Republican primary race, explaining that, "I would never run for president to sell books or position myself for a Cabinet role."

However, he has explicitly said he does not rule out a third-party run for next year's election.

