Tags: larry hogan | donald trump | senate | maryland | gop

Larry Hogan Says He Won't Vote for Trump

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 01:01 PM EST

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Thursday during an Axios event that he will not be voting for former President Donald Trump in November.

Hogan is running for the Maryland Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin and will be sharing the ballot for the first time with Trump at the top of the ticket.

He told Axios that he will not vote for Trump or President Joe Biden, who is on track to be the Democrat nominee.

"I'm like 70% of the rest of people in America who do not want Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be president," he said.

Last year, the former Free State governor pledged to support the GOP presidential nominee, no matter who it was.

One of the most vocal of Trump’s critics within the Republican Party, Hogan had endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for president. Haley ended her bid on Wednesday after losing 14 of the 15 nominating contests on Super Tuesday to Trump.

Hogan previously served as the chair of centrist political organization No Labels but told Axios he dismissed the group’s calls for him to run for president.

“I just didn't want to be a spoiler and I didn't know if you could really get to 270," Hogan said.

Axios reported last month that Trump is expected to put aside his feud with Hogan as the latter works to convince voters to send him to Washington and flip Maryland’s Senate seat red.

Hogan told Axios he had not been in communication with Trump, but would not shy away from criticizing the presumptive GOP nominee if necessary.

"I don't spend time trying to just attack people for no reason, but I also don't mind standing up when I disagree," Hogan said.

On Monday, Hogan said Trump’s statement about the Senate’s failed border bill was the inspiration for his Senate run.

"It's why I decided to run for the Senate, actually," he told MSNBC. "I had never given any consideration to this race. I said 100 times, I didn't aspire to become a senator. I didn't need a job.”

"I wasn't looking for another title, but three weeks ago on a Wednesday night, when I saw a real solution to secure the border and provide funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan — something that most of the Republican senators had said was, all those things were important, and they were told to vote against what they believed in — it made me frustrated and angry enough to say, I think I'm gonna go down there and try to do something about this," he added.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2024-01-07
Thursday, 07 March 2024 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

