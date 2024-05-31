Candidate's Call to 'Respect' Trump Verdict Blasted

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan drew ire after he urged Americans to "respect" the guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump's fraud case.

Hogan, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, wrote in a post on X: "Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process."

"At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship," Hogan continued, adding: "We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law."

Trump was found guilty in 34 counts in the fraud case, which marked the first time in history a former U.S. president was charged with a crime. He denied wrongdoing and said he will appeal.

Hogan's post drew the ire of Chris LaCivita, an adviser to Trump.

"You just ended your campaign," LaCivita wrote on X.

Hogan, a moderate Republican who has been a frequent Trump critic, said in March after launching his Senate bid that he would not vote for Trump or for President Biden in 2024.

Hogan won the Maryland GOP primary in May and compete against Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who beat Rep. David Trone in the Democrat primary.